Wrapped Moonbeam Price (WGLMR)
The live price of Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) today is 0.084234 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WGLMR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped Moonbeam Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped Moonbeam price change within the day is +3.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped Moonbeam to USD was $ +0.00272577.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Moonbeam to USD was $ +0.0118513615.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Moonbeam to USD was $ -0.0229047239.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Moonbeam to USD was $ -0.08757451431621078.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00272577
|+3.34%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0118513615
|+14.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0229047239
|-27.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.08757451431621078
|-50.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Moonbeam: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
+3.34%
+10.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WGLMR is the wrapped version of Moonbeam (GLMR) Moonbeam is much more than just an EVM implementation: it’s a highly specialized Layer 1 chain that mirrors Ethereum’s Web3 RPC, accounts, keys, subscriptions, logs, and more. The Moonbeam platform extends the base Ethereum feature set with additional features such as on-chain governance, staking, and cross-chain integrations. Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot. Dive into the tools, integrations, and comprehensive tutorials to start using and building on Moonbeam.
