Wrapped OrdBridge Price (WBRGE)
The live price of Wrapped OrdBridge (WBRGE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 38.31K USD. WBRGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped OrdBridge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped OrdBridge price change within the day is +0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 109.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WBRGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WBRGE price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped OrdBridge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped OrdBridge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped OrdBridge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped OrdBridge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-88.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-46.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped OrdBridge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.28%
-88.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OrdBridge is a Bridge between BRC-20 and ERC-20. BRGE is the native inscribed version on BRC-20 of OrdBridge and wBRGE is wrapped BRGE which exists on Ethereum mainnet. This bridging of BRGE to wBRGE from BRC-20 to ERC-20 has been done by OrdBridge itself. The bridge has been mainnet for months and is working flawlessly without any issues.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WBRGE to VND
₫--
|1 WBRGE to AUD
A$--
|1 WBRGE to GBP
￡--
|1 WBRGE to EUR
€--
|1 WBRGE to USD
$--
|1 WBRGE to MYR
RM--
|1 WBRGE to TRY
₺--
|1 WBRGE to JPY
¥--
|1 WBRGE to RUB
₽--
|1 WBRGE to INR
₹--
|1 WBRGE to IDR
Rp--
|1 WBRGE to KRW
₩--
|1 WBRGE to PHP
₱--
|1 WBRGE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 WBRGE to BRL
R$--
|1 WBRGE to CAD
C$--
|1 WBRGE to BDT
৳--
|1 WBRGE to NGN
₦--
|1 WBRGE to UAH
₴--
|1 WBRGE to VES
Bs--
|1 WBRGE to PKR
Rs--
|1 WBRGE to KZT
₸--
|1 WBRGE to THB
฿--
|1 WBRGE to TWD
NT$--
|1 WBRGE to AED
د.إ--
|1 WBRGE to CHF
Fr--
|1 WBRGE to HKD
HK$--
|1 WBRGE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 WBRGE to MXN
$--