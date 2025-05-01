This is a wrapped version of Syscoin to be traded on all non-native Dexes. Syscoin is a long established crypto-currency that has been in circulation since 2014. It is a dual-chain, with a 90% core compliant Bitcoin fork running along side our NEVM, which is a full Geth node EVM. Both sides are merge-mined with Bitcoin's PoW for security and we implement chain-locks on our Masternode layer to fully inherit this security and add finality ~15sec after each block. This design is deliberate so as to be the base layer for the oncoming ZKP evolution. Syscoin is a rollup-centric modular chain where all scalability will happen on it's upper layers and the base will be used for settlement.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.