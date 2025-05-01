Wrapped ThunderPOKT Price (WTPOKT)
The live price of Wrapped ThunderPOKT (WTPOKT) today is 0.365852 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WTPOKT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped ThunderPOKT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped ThunderPOKT price change within the day is +2.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the WTPOKT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Wrapped ThunderPOKT to USD was $ +0.00774726.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped ThunderPOKT to USD was $ +0.0025546713.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped ThunderPOKT to USD was $ -0.0019195522.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped ThunderPOKT to USD was $ -0.0088470021942169.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00774726
|+2.16%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0025546713
|+0.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0019195522
|-0.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0088470021942169
|-2.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped ThunderPOKT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+2.16%
-0.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Thunderhead’s wrapped tPOKT (wtPOKT) is tPOKT which is deposited into the tPOKT wrapper to create a new token called wtPOKT.Wrapping tPOKT creates a stable-balance, DeFi-compatible version of the tPOKT token which allows for easier integrations with DeFi protocols including Uniswap. One's tPOKT balance continously increases due to distributions of node rewards via rebase. This causes one's tPOKT balance to continously increase. Unfortunately, some DeFi protocols, like Uniswap v3, keep track of user's balances, which causes users to lose rebase rewards. These types of protocols require fixed-balance tokens for optimal usage. To achieve this, we created a fixed balance token for tPOKT let's you ""wrap"" your tPOKT into wtPOKT to keeps your token balance fixed. wtPOKT and tPOKT are interchangeable at any time, and earn the exact same rewards. The only difference is that one's wtPOKT balance will stay the same, but will be redeemable for more tPOKT, whereas one's tPOKT balance will just increase.
