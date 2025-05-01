X2Y2 Price (X2Y2)
The live price of X2Y2 (X2Y2) today is 0.00104107 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 393.13K USD. X2Y2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key X2Y2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- X2Y2 price change within the day is +0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 377.61M USD
Get real-time price updates of the X2Y2 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate X2Y2 price information.
During today, the price change of X2Y2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of X2Y2 to USD was $ -0.0001962691.
In the past 60 days, the price change of X2Y2 to USD was $ -0.0005223166.
In the past 90 days, the price change of X2Y2 to USD was $ -0.002853438156901713.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001962691
|-18.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005223166
|-50.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002853438156901713
|-73.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of X2Y2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.07%
-1.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
X2Y2 r1 will be a full-featured NFT market at its launch. The marketplace's smart contract, frontend, and backend are all 100% independently developed. In addition to the most basic functions like listing and trading, you can expect the following features: - Instant push notifications for buys & sells - Integrated rarity ranking and analysis - Bulk sending & listing - Bidding on a collection or traits
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 X2Y2 to VND
₫27.39575705
|1 X2Y2 to AUD
A$0.0016240692
|1 X2Y2 to GBP
￡0.0007808025
|1 X2Y2 to EUR
€0.0009161416
|1 X2Y2 to USD
$0.00104107
|1 X2Y2 to MYR
RM0.0044870117
|1 X2Y2 to TRY
₺0.0400603736
|1 X2Y2 to JPY
¥0.1500494191
|1 X2Y2 to RUB
₽0.0855134898
|1 X2Y2 to INR
₹0.088074522
|1 X2Y2 to IDR
Rp17.3511597262
|1 X2Y2 to KRW
₩1.4872413699
|1 X2Y2 to PHP
₱0.0581021167
|1 X2Y2 to EGP
￡E.0.0530112844
|1 X2Y2 to BRL
R$0.0059028669
|1 X2Y2 to CAD
C$0.0014262659
|1 X2Y2 to BDT
৳0.1265212371
|1 X2Y2 to NGN
₦1.6737386497
|1 X2Y2 to UAH
₴0.0432148157
|1 X2Y2 to VES
Bs0.08953202
|1 X2Y2 to PKR
Rs0.2926760091
|1 X2Y2 to KZT
₸0.5316952704
|1 X2Y2 to THB
฿0.0348654343
|1 X2Y2 to TWD
NT$0.0333975256
|1 X2Y2 to AED
د.إ0.0038207269
|1 X2Y2 to CHF
Fr0.0008536774
|1 X2Y2 to HKD
HK$0.0080682925
|1 X2Y2 to MAD
.د.م0.0096403082
|1 X2Y2 to MXN
$0.0204466148