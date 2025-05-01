Xandeum Price (XAND)
The live price of Xandeum (XAND) today is 0.0116298 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.58M USD. XAND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xandeum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Xandeum price change within the day is +7.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.34B USD
During today, the price change of Xandeum to USD was $ +0.00076147.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xandeum to USD was $ +0.0171270273.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xandeum to USD was $ +0.0369587333.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xandeum to USD was $ +0.006937041161197325.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00076147
|+7.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0171270273
|+147.27%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0369587333
|+317.79%
|90 Days
|$ +0.006937041161197325
|+147.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Xandeum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.76%
+7.01%
+17.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Xandeum is building a scalable, decentralized storage layer for the Solana blockchain. It aims to solve the "blockchain storage trilemma" by providing a solution that is: Scalable: Able to store massive amounts of data (exabytes+) to support data-intensive applications. Smart Contract Native: Seamlessly integrated with Solana's smart contract platform, enabling efficient data interaction for dApps. Random Access: Allows for quick and cost-effective retrieval of specific data within a dataset. Xandeum's liquid staking pool allows SOL holders to earn rewards from both staking and storage fees. It is the first multi-validator pool sharing block rewards with stakers. XAND is the governance token of the Xandeum ecosystem, giving holders voting rights in the Xandeum DAO and enabling them to shape the future of the platform.
