XAVI by Virtuals Price (XAVI)
The live price of XAVI by Virtuals (XAVI) today is 0.00129064 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.29M USD. XAVI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XAVI by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XAVI by Virtuals price change within the day is +7.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of XAVI by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XAVI by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0050240323.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XAVI by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0002329508.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XAVI by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0016983979589288473.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+7.75%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0050240323
|+389.27%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002329508
|-18.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0016983979589288473
|-56.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of XAVI by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.07%
+7.75%
+291.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XAVI is an AI Agent specifically designed for crypto enthusiasts and speculators, powered by Ringfence, launched on Virtuals and accelerated by Agentstarter. By leveraging natural language processing and data aggregation from relevant news and social media sites, XAVI transforms fragmented data into actionable insights. It enables users to track trends, analyze interactions, and generate profile summaries that visualize key social dynamics, all through an intuitive web application.
|1 XAVI to VND
₫33.9631916
|1 XAVI to AUD
A$0.0020133984
|1 XAVI to GBP
￡0.00096798
|1 XAVI to EUR
€0.0011357632
|1 XAVI to USD
$0.00129064
|1 XAVI to MYR
RM0.0055626584
|1 XAVI to TRY
₺0.0496638272
|1 XAVI to JPY
¥0.1860199432
|1 XAVI to RUB
₽0.1060131696
|1 XAVI to INR
₹0.109188144
|1 XAVI to IDR
Rp21.5106580624
|1 XAVI to KRW
₩1.8437695848
|1 XAVI to PHP
₱0.0720306184
|1 XAVI to EGP
￡E.0.0657193888
|1 XAVI to BRL
R$0.0073179288
|1 XAVI to CAD
C$0.0017681768
|1 XAVI to BDT
৳0.1568514792
|1 XAVI to NGN
₦2.0749748344
|1 XAVI to UAH
₴0.0535744664
|1 XAVI to VES
Bs0.11099504
|1 XAVI to PKR
Rs0.3628376232
|1 XAVI to KZT
₸0.6591556608
|1 XAVI to THB
฿0.0432235336
|1 XAVI to TWD
NT$0.0414037312
|1 XAVI to AED
د.إ0.0047366488
|1 XAVI to CHF
Fr0.0010583248
|1 XAVI to HKD
HK$0.01000246
|1 XAVI to MAD
.د.م0.0119513264
|1 XAVI to MXN
$0.0253481696