XBorg Price (XBG)
The live price of XBorg (XBG) today is 0.067431 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.51M USD. XBG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XBorg Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XBorg price change within the day is -2.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 215.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XBG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XBG price information.
During today, the price change of XBorg to USD was $ -0.00191082848064598.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XBorg to USD was $ -0.0078508834.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XBorg to USD was $ -0.0215900575.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XBorg to USD was $ -0.13633434779457492.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00191082848064598
|-2.75%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0078508834
|-11.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0215900575
|-32.01%
|90 Days
|$ -0.13633434779457492
|-66.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of XBorg: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.70%
-2.75%
-16.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XBorg is building a player identity protocol to drive the evolution of online experiences. It aims to revolutionise the gaming industry by allowing players to own and use their data to unlock a more personalised internet. The XBorg ID captures data from various sources, including real-time game data, APIs, and tournament platforms to create unique player identities. Zero-knowledge proofs are used to ensure a player’s privacy. Players can use their XBorg ID in any application or game that integrates with the protocol. They can share some or all of their credentials to access personalised experiences. Enabling use cases such as fairer token airdrops, identity-based rewards and investment opportunities, new loyalty experiences, and more.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XBG to VND
₫1,774.446765
|1 XBG to AUD
A$0.10451805
|1 XBG to GBP
￡0.05057325
|1 XBG to EUR
€0.05933928
|1 XBG to USD
$0.067431
|1 XBG to MYR
RM0.29062761
|1 XBG to TRY
₺2.59676781
|1 XBG to JPY
¥9.65072472
|1 XBG to RUB
₽5.5360851
|1 XBG to INR
₹5.70331398
|1 XBG to IDR
Rp1,123.84955046
|1 XBG to KRW
₩96.0554595
|1 XBG to PHP
₱3.76062687
|1 XBG to EGP
￡E.3.43156359
|1 XBG to BRL
R$0.38233377
|1 XBG to CAD
C$0.09238047
|1 XBG to BDT
৳8.19488943
|1 XBG to NGN
₦108.40949301
|1 XBG to UAH
₴2.79906081
|1 XBG to VES
Bs5.799066
|1 XBG to PKR
Rs18.95687703
|1 XBG to KZT
₸34.43836032
|1 XBG to THB
฿2.25826419
|1 XBG to TWD
NT$2.16183786
|1 XBG to AED
د.إ0.24747177
|1 XBG to CHF
Fr0.05529342
|1 XBG to HKD
HK$0.52259025
|1 XBG to MAD
.د.م0.62441106
|1 XBG to MXN
$1.32232191