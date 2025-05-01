xCREDI Price (XCREDI)
The live price of xCREDI (XCREDI) today is 0.02333186 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 324.48K USD. XCREDI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key xCREDI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- xCREDI price change within the day is -0.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.91M USD
During today, the price change of xCREDI to USD was $ -0.00020196381295407.
In the past 30 days, the price change of xCREDI to USD was $ -0.0020038194.
In the past 60 days, the price change of xCREDI to USD was $ -0.0066152612.
In the past 90 days, the price change of xCREDI to USD was $ -0.03541254352915262.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00020196381295407
|-0.85%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0020038194
|-8.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0066152612
|-28.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03541254352915262
|-60.28%
Discover the latest price analysis of xCREDI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.03%
-0.85%
+15.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Credefi Finance bridges the worlds of decentralized finance and the real economy, connecting crypto investors with established businesses in need of funding. Our platform delivers secure and transparent lending opportunities, offering investors stable and predictable returns while empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to thrive. With robust risk management and blockchain-powered innovation, Credefi is redefining traditional finance—bringing trust, efficiency, and tangible real-world impact to the Web3 lending ecosystem.
