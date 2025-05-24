XDAI Price (XDAI)
The live price of XDAI (XDAI) today is 1.005 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XDAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 198.12K USD
- XDAI price change within the day is +0.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the XDAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XDAI price information.
During today, the price change of XDAI to USD was $ +0.00431609.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XDAI to USD was $ +0.0060474870.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XDAI to USD was $ +0.0076248345.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XDAI to USD was $ +0.0070253235833353.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00431609
|+0.43%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0060474870
|+0.60%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0076248345
|+0.76%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0070253235833353
|+0.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of XDAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.43%
+0.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
xDai is the ideal cryptocurrency for everyday payments and transactions. Fees are extremely low, payments are instantaneous, and the value remains stable at ~ $1 US Dollar per xDai. User-friendly tools make xDai easily adoptable for a broad audience (crypto and non-crypto users alike!)
|1 XDAI to VND
₫25,769.205
|1 XDAI to AUD
A$1.53765
|1 XDAI to GBP
￡0.73365
|1 XDAI to EUR
€0.87435
|1 XDAI to USD
$1.005
|1 XDAI to MYR
RM4.25115
|1 XDAI to TRY
₺39.0744
|1 XDAI to JPY
¥143.26275
|1 XDAI to RUB
₽79.86735
|1 XDAI to INR
₹85.49535
|1 XDAI to IDR
Rp16,209.67515
|1 XDAI to KRW
₩1,372.9506
|1 XDAI to PHP
₱55.6167
|1 XDAI to EGP
￡E.50.1294
|1 XDAI to BRL
R$5.6682
|1 XDAI to CAD
C$1.37685
|1 XDAI to BDT
৳122.4492
|1 XDAI to NGN
₦1,597.7691
|1 XDAI to UAH
₴41.7276
|1 XDAI to VES
Bs94.47
|1 XDAI to PKR
Rs283.3296
|1 XDAI to KZT
₸514.0575
|1 XDAI to THB
฿32.8032
|1 XDAI to TWD
NT$30.11985
|1 XDAI to AED
د.إ3.68835
|1 XDAI to CHF
Fr0.8241
|1 XDAI to HKD
HK$7.86915
|1 XDAI to MAD
.د.م9.23595
|1 XDAI to MXN
$19.3362