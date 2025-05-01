XIDR Price (XIDR)
The live price of XIDR (XIDR) today is 0.00006186 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 130.76K USD. XIDR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XIDR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XIDR price change within the day is +1.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.11B USD
During today, the price change of XIDR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XIDR to USD was $ +0.0000016886.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XIDR to USD was $ +0.0000014382.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XIDR to USD was $ +0.0000005669970712032.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.25%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000016886
|+2.73%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000014382
|+2.33%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000005669970712032
|+0.93%
Discover the latest price analysis of XIDR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+1.25%
-0.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XIDR is the fully collateralised Indonesian Rupiah stablecoin, powered by open-source blockchain protocols. XIDR aims to be the most cost-effective IDR-backed stablecoin, where minting and redemption of XIDR with IDR is available via the StraitsX platform for free, and where outbound on-chain transaction fees are capped.
