xSUSHI Price (XSUSHI)
The live price of xSUSHI (XSUSHI) today is 1.009 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.87M USD. XSUSHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key xSUSHI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- xSUSHI price change within the day is +3.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.80M USD
During today, the price change of xSUSHI to USD was $ +0.03458546.
In the past 30 days, the price change of xSUSHI to USD was $ +0.1340953937.
In the past 60 days, the price change of xSUSHI to USD was $ -0.1495026219.
In the past 90 days, the price change of xSUSHI to USD was $ -0.8808131075835045.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03458546
|+3.55%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1340953937
|+13.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1495026219
|-14.81%
|90 Days
|$ -0.8808131075835045
|-46.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of xSUSHI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.94%
+3.55%
-0.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
xSUSHI is a token similar to our SushiSwap's Liquidity Provider tokens, that you receive in exchange for staking SUSHI tokens in the Sushibar. While holding the token, it will appreciate it value, as fees from our exchange platform are "served to the Sushibar". The xSUSHI token is always worth more than a regular SUSHI token.
