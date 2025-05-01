XSwap Protocol Price (XSP)
The live price of XSwap Protocol (XSP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 866.55K USD. XSP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XSwap Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XSwap Protocol price change within the day is -22.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.40B USD
Get real-time price updates of the XSP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XSP price information.
During today, the price change of XSwap Protocol to USD was $ -0.000105699318656062.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XSwap Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XSwap Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XSwap Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000105699318656062
|-22.62%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-23.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XSwap Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.81%
-22.62%
-23.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XSwap Protocol is the first decentralized exchange (DEX) that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system on the Xinfin network XDC. Its vision is to grow the Xinfin network by enabling emerging projects to enter the market directly after the completion of their development period. It allows and facilitates the swap and exchange of XRC-20 tokens thereafter. The developers of XSWAP chose Xinfin XDC network for the following reasons: Xinfin is a hybrid blockchain platform that is built to modernize the global trade and finance sector through an accessible, efficient and highly versatile decentralized infrastructure solution. Xinfin is designed to complement the legacy financial ecosystem by providing a permissioned blockchain that governments, enterprises, and private firms can use to overhaul their tech stack and power a range of novel use cases. XDC is the coin of Xinfin and it will be used in the XDC Swap as a mediator like Ethereum’s ETH in Uniswap AMM. Moreover, XSWAP wants to utilize Xinfin’s technology, which supports smart contracts and processes 2000 transactions per second (TPS) at the lowest possible fee with an almost instant transaction confirmation of as fast as two seconds. Xinfin is a much-evolved GREEN hybrid blockchain.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XSP to VND
₫--
|1 XSP to AUD
A$--
|1 XSP to GBP
￡--
|1 XSP to EUR
€--
|1 XSP to USD
$--
|1 XSP to MYR
RM--
|1 XSP to TRY
₺--
|1 XSP to JPY
¥--
|1 XSP to RUB
₽--
|1 XSP to INR
₹--
|1 XSP to IDR
Rp--
|1 XSP to KRW
₩--
|1 XSP to PHP
₱--
|1 XSP to EGP
￡E.--
|1 XSP to BRL
R$--
|1 XSP to CAD
C$--
|1 XSP to BDT
৳--
|1 XSP to NGN
₦--
|1 XSP to UAH
₴--
|1 XSP to VES
Bs--
|1 XSP to PKR
Rs--
|1 XSP to KZT
₸--
|1 XSP to THB
฿--
|1 XSP to TWD
NT$--
|1 XSP to AED
د.إ--
|1 XSP to CHF
Fr--
|1 XSP to HKD
HK$--
|1 XSP to MAD
.د.م--
|1 XSP to MXN
$--