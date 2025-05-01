Yaku Price (YAKU)
The live price of Yaku (YAKU) today is 0.00258944 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.28M USD. YAKU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yaku Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Yaku price change within the day is +6.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 495.31M USD
During today, the price change of Yaku to USD was $ +0.00016383.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yaku to USD was $ +0.0001022950.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yaku to USD was $ +0.0001164665.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yaku to USD was $ -0.003824824510879493.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00016383
|+6.75%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001022950
|+3.95%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001164665
|+4.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003824824510879493
|-59.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Yaku: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+6.75%
+64.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The utility token of the Yakuverse metaverse built on Solana powered by a series of SaaS offerings for NFT projects and investors.
