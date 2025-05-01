Yeti Finance Price (YETI)
The live price of Yeti Finance (YETI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.60K USD. YETI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yeti Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Yeti Finance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 150.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YETI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YETI price information.
During today, the price change of Yeti Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yeti Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yeti Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yeti Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yeti Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yeti Finance is a cutting edge decentralized borrowing protocol built on Avalanche that allows users to borrow up to 11x against base assets like WETH, staked assets like Liquid AVAX, LP tokens - and 21x on yield-bearing stablecoins, all at a 0% interest rate. Users retain all farming and staking rewards when these assets are deposited onto Yeti Finance’s platform, opening up numerous leveraged farming strategies. Yeti Finance also offers cross-margining, something the majority of borrowing protocols don't have. In simple terms, users on Yeti Finance can open up a borrowing position on their entire portfolio instead of just a single asset. Cross-margining makes borrowing against volatile assets much safer as multiple assets can serve as collateral for your loan instead of just one, greatly reducing the risk of liquidations due to asset volatility and flash crashes. Unlock deep liquidity, borrow at the lowest collateral ratios, and borrow against your entire portfolio to gain better protection against liquidations. Yeti Finance is a quantum leap forward in the borrowing landscape and will unlock tens of billions of dollars in new liquidity on Avalanche.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YETI to VND
₫--
|1 YETI to AUD
A$--
|1 YETI to GBP
￡--
|1 YETI to EUR
€--
|1 YETI to USD
$--
|1 YETI to MYR
RM--
|1 YETI to TRY
₺--
|1 YETI to JPY
¥--
|1 YETI to RUB
₽--
|1 YETI to INR
₹--
|1 YETI to IDR
Rp--
|1 YETI to KRW
₩--
|1 YETI to PHP
₱--
|1 YETI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 YETI to BRL
R$--
|1 YETI to CAD
C$--
|1 YETI to BDT
৳--
|1 YETI to NGN
₦--
|1 YETI to UAH
₴--
|1 YETI to VES
Bs--
|1 YETI to PKR
Rs--
|1 YETI to KZT
₸--
|1 YETI to THB
฿--
|1 YETI to TWD
NT$--
|1 YETI to AED
د.إ--
|1 YETI to CHF
Fr--
|1 YETI to HKD
HK$--
|1 YETI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 YETI to MXN
$--