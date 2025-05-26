Yield TRYB Price (YTRYB)
The live price of Yield TRYB (YTRYB) today is 0.03237545 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 203.33K USD. YTRYB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yield TRYB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Yield TRYB price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.28M USD
During today, the price change of Yield TRYB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yield TRYB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yield TRYB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yield TRYB to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yield TRYB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.01%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Balsa Finance which is subsidiary company of BiLira, introduces yTRYB, a yield-generating token on the Base network, designed to provide sustainable, on-chain returns. By tapping into a diversified portfolio of traditional finance asset classes, yTRYB offers a secure and reliable way to earn passive yield—without relying on leverage. Managed by an experienced fund team, yTRYB bridges the gap between DeFi and traditional finance, delivering real-world yields through a transparent and fully on-chain structure. Balsa Finance takes care of the complexity in the background—you simply hold yTRYB and earn. yTRYB was initially launched at a fixed rate of 1 yTRYB = 1 TRYB, with its value adjusting daily based on yield performance. https://www.bilira.co/
