Yield Yak Price (YAK)
The live price of Yield Yak (YAK) today is 325.28 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.27M USD. YAK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yield Yak Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Yield Yak price change within the day is -3.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00K USD
During today, the price change of Yield Yak to USD was $ -11.0252361797113.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yield Yak to USD was $ +46.7044830720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yield Yak to USD was $ -25.1359794720.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yield Yak to USD was $ -77.8349541932221.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -11.0252361797113
|-3.27%
|30 Days
|$ +46.7044830720
|+14.36%
|60 Days
|$ -25.1359794720
|-7.72%
|90 Days
|$ -77.8349541932221
|-19.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of Yield Yak: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-3.27%
-0.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yield Yak is an easy-to-use tool to earn more yield from DeFi farming on the Avalanche network. It is a community-driven project. Our community compounds rewards, suggests new strategies, proposes key configuration updates and contributes to development. Yield Yak farms can run forever, without the team's involvement. Staked $YAK will receive $AVAX. YY network revenue (collected in tokens, usually) will be converted to AVAX and distributed to stakers.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YAK to VND
₫8,559,743.2
|1 YAK to AUD
A$507.4368
|1 YAK to GBP
￡243.96
|1 YAK to EUR
€286.2464
|1 YAK to USD
$325.28
|1 YAK to MYR
RM1,401.9568
|1 YAK to TRY
₺12,526.5328
|1 YAK to JPY
¥46,554.0736
|1 YAK to RUB
₽26,705.488
|1 YAK to INR
₹27,518.688
|1 YAK to IDR
Rp5,421,331.1648
|1 YAK to KRW
₩463,361.36
|1 YAK to PHP
₱18,140.8656
|1 YAK to EGP
￡E.16,556.752
|1 YAK to BRL
R$1,844.3376
|1 YAK to CAD
C$445.6336
|1 YAK to BDT
৳39,531.2784
|1 YAK to NGN
₦522,955.9088
|1 YAK to UAH
₴13,502.3728
|1 YAK to VES
Bs27,974.08
|1 YAK to PKR
Rs91,445.9664
|1 YAK to KZT
₸166,127.0016
|1 YAK to THB
฿10,893.6272
|1 YAK to TWD
NT$10,428.4768
|1 YAK to AED
د.إ1,193.7776
|1 YAK to CHF
Fr266.7296
|1 YAK to HKD
HK$2,520.92
|1 YAK to MAD
.د.م3,012.0928
|1 YAK to MXN
$6,378.7408