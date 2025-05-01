your outie Price (OUTIE)
The live price of your outie (OUTIE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.11K USD. OUTIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key your outie Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- your outie price change within the day is +4.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.44M USD
During today, the price change of your outie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of your outie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of your outie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of your outie to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-57.92%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-97.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of your outie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+4.77%
-13.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$outie is a meme coin derived from the hit Apple TV show "Severance." The "Your outie..." meme is unique because it can be applied to any situation, whether good or bad, allowing for endless creative possibilities. Launched on February 13th, 2025, via pump.fun, the project was initially abandoned by its original "developer." However, a passionate community quickly formed, determined to celebrate the meme and keep its spirit alive instead of letting it fall by the wayside. Our mission is to continue growing the community and expanding our reach by applying to various centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs), ensuring that $outie remains a vibrant and engaging part of the meme coin ecosystem.
|1 OUTIE to VND
₫--
|1 OUTIE to AUD
A$--
|1 OUTIE to GBP
￡--
|1 OUTIE to EUR
€--
|1 OUTIE to USD
$--
|1 OUTIE to MYR
RM--
|1 OUTIE to TRY
₺--
|1 OUTIE to JPY
¥--
|1 OUTIE to RUB
₽--
|1 OUTIE to INR
₹--
|1 OUTIE to IDR
Rp--
|1 OUTIE to KRW
₩--
|1 OUTIE to PHP
₱--
|1 OUTIE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 OUTIE to BRL
R$--
|1 OUTIE to CAD
C$--
|1 OUTIE to BDT
৳--
|1 OUTIE to NGN
₦--
|1 OUTIE to UAH
₴--
|1 OUTIE to VES
Bs--
|1 OUTIE to PKR
Rs--
|1 OUTIE to KZT
₸--
|1 OUTIE to THB
฿--
|1 OUTIE to TWD
NT$--
|1 OUTIE to AED
د.إ--
|1 OUTIE to CHF
Fr--
|1 OUTIE to HKD
HK$--
|1 OUTIE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 OUTIE to MXN
$--