Yuku AI Price (YUKU)
The live price of Yuku AI (YUKU) today is 0.00586433 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.48M USD. YUKU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yuku AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Yuku AI price change within the day is -3.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 252.31M USD
During today, the price change of Yuku AI to USD was $ -0.000196101938073809.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yuku AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yuku AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yuku AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000196101938073809
|-3.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yuku AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-3.23%
+2.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yuku AI is a Web3 platform aiming to revolutionize digital experiences. Through NFT aggregation, our 3D Metaverse, and AI avatar technology, Yuku is pioneering immersive and interactive virtual environments. The Yuku Ecosystem includes a thriving NFT Marketplace built on the Internet Computer, a customizable 3D metaverse, an AI decentralized identity protocol, multi-agent collaborative networks, and solutions for safeguarding your data’s privacy.
