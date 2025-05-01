Yum Price (YUM)
The live price of Yum (YUM) today is 0.00584717 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YUM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Yum price change within the day is +1.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Yum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yum to USD was $ -0.0008945345.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yum to USD was $ -0.0013647733.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yum to USD was $ -0.004734258741711914.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008945345
|-15.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013647733
|-23.34%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004734258741711914
|-44.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of Yum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+1.02%
+0.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YUM is the fee capture token for CacaoSwap, a front-end interface for Maya Protocol and Thorchain. It facilitates native cross-chain swaps powered by @MayaProtocolOfficial and is used to receive commissions from the protocol.
