Yumi Price ($YUMI)
The live price of Yumi ($YUMI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 32.16K USD. $YUMI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yumi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Yumi price change within the day is +2.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 833.60M USD
During today, the price change of Yumi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yumi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yumi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yumi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+3.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-7.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yumi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.40%
+2.02%
+8.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our project is about a dog named YUMI. The deployer of the project actually owns the dog in real life. The purpose of this project is to one give investors a safe community to invest in as well as sharing the funny, lovable videos and artwork of YUMI to the Solana ecosystem. We are currently working on a website update, and adding utility to our token through a collaborative partnership with a bigger token. We also are working on a game as well.
