Zapicorn Price (ZAPI)
The live price of Zapicorn (ZAPI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 128.12K USD. ZAPI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zapicorn Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zapicorn price change within the day is +1.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 927.96M USD
During today, the price change of Zapicorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zapicorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zapicorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zapicorn to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.76%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-18.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zapicorn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.53%
+5.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The First Fully Decentralized ERC20 Token Conceptualized by the First Decentralized AI. 🤖💰 A Unique Birth 🌟 A moment in history was painted when the first known decentralized AI system called BitAPAI from Bittensor Network (TAO) was asked to conceive a new token for itself. “If you could create the next viral memecoin currency, what would you name it?…” “Hello! If I were to create the next viral memecoin cryptocurrency, I would name it “Zapicorn.” The logo for Zapicorn would be a vibrant and energetic lightning bolt combined with a unicorn. The lightning bolt represents the fast and dynamic nature of cryptocurrencies, while the unicorn adds a touch of fantasy and excitement.” – BitAPAI 🦄⚡ This innovative venture marks the dawn of a new era, where the amalgamation of artificial intelligence and decentralized technology has conceptualized a newly thought idea for a viral cryptocurrency. 💡🚀 Imagined by the heart and mind of BitAPAI with minimal human intervention. 🧠🤖
