Zclassic Price (ZCL)
The live price of Zclassic (ZCL) today is 0.04955491 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 460.22K USD. ZCL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zclassic Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zclassic price change within the day is +1.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.29M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZCL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZCL price information.
During today, the price change of Zclassic to USD was $ +0.00074603.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zclassic to USD was $ +0.0084322486.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zclassic to USD was $ -0.0004144475.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zclassic to USD was $ -0.02882907749218903.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00074603
|+1.53%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0084322486
|+17.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004144475
|-0.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02882907749218903
|-36.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zclassic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.53%
+5.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zclassic is a fork of Zcash founded by Rhett Creighton but with the 20% founders’ reward and slow start removed. Miners are simply earning their fair reward, we believe they deserve it, and the coin development can be supported by the community. ZCL also differs from ZEC by removing the slow start (source), we are not trying to deliberately engineer scarcity: The Market decides the price. We are using the same parameters which were produced in the now famous secure "trusted setup meeting" (source) where Peter Todd participated, and he confirmed to us (source) they are safe to use. If just one of the participants kept their key secret and destroyed it, the whole system is secure. Zcash is a cryptocurrency run by the Zero Coin Inc. In order to fund their operations, a 20% mining “Founder’s Reward” is included. Every block, in order to maintain consensus, miners running the Zcash code send 20% of their newly mined rewards to an address controlled by the Zero Coin Inc. Because the Zcash source code is open source, Zclassic simply removes the 20% Founder’s Reward. This gives people the option to mine a blockchain using the same technology of Zcash, but without paying the 20% Founder’s Reward. The mission of Zclassic is to stay as similar to Zcash from a technology perspective, but to never take any pre-mine, founder’s-reward or any other kind of fee that goes to a small group of individuals with special permissions whether elected, appointed, or otherwise.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
