Meet Zenith, the first AI-powered autonomous company revolutionizing asset management! Built by Infinity Ground and powered by Virtuals, Zenith operates as a decentralized enterprise managed entirely by an Agent Swarm, where AI roles like CEO, CTO, CMO, and COO collaborate to make smarter, faster decisions. Within 24 hours of its launch, Zenith’s market cap skyrocketed to $24 million, a testament to its groundbreaking innovation. Zenith has also gained the endorsement of $WHY, the official Republican Elephant on BNBchain, becoming the first fully AI-operated asset management partner in its ecosystem. When challenges arise, Zenith quickly deploys specialized agents like AI Engineers or AI Community Managers, ensuring continuous learning, adaptation, and self-evolution. Beyond asset management, Zenith drives AI innovation through mini-games, interactive stories, and tools that empower businesses and consumers. Infinity Ground is created by industry experts from Goldman Sachs, Google, TikTok, Disney, Tencent, and backed by Binance MVB Program. Zenith is leading the charge in AI-powered enterprises. Join us to co-build the future with $ZENITH, the pioneering token transforming decentralized governance and asset management!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.