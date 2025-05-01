Zenlink Network Price (ZLK)
The live price of Zenlink Network (ZLK) today is 0.00181899 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 99.05K USD. ZLK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zenlink Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zenlink Network price change within the day is +0.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 54.45M USD
During today, the price change of Zenlink Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zenlink Network to USD was $ -0.0005232219.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zenlink Network to USD was $ -0.0010063840.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zenlink Network to USD was $ -0.002655915813796259.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.86%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005232219
|-28.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010063840
|-55.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002655915813796259
|-59.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zenlink Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
+0.86%
-22.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zenlink is an underlying cross-chain DEX protocol based on Polkadot and is committed to become the DEX composable hub of Polkadot. By accessing the ultimate, open, and universal cross-chain DEX protocol based on Substrate, Zenlink DEX Protocol enables all parachains to build DEX and achieve liquidity sharing in one click. Zenlink DEX Protocol includes Module, WASM, and EVM implementations, which are flexible and adaptable, allowing for customizable compositions and interoperability with different DeFi modules.
