The live price of Zenon (ZNN) today is 0.624399 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.65M USD. ZNN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zenon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zenon price change within the day is -0.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 12.25M USD

Zenon (ZNN) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Zenon to USD was $ -0.005414785260349.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zenon to USD was $ +0.1744710671.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zenon to USD was $ +0.0449503591.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zenon to USD was $ -0.1747045623086958.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.005414785260349-0.85%
30 Days$ +0.1744710671+27.94%
60 Days$ +0.0449503591+7.20%
90 Days$ -0.1747045623086958-21.86%

Zenon (ZNN) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Zenon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.609287
$ 0.632919
$ 5.53
+0.00%

-0.85%

+0.68%

Zenon (ZNN) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 7.65M
--
12.25M
What is Zenon (ZNN)

Zenon (ZNN) Resource

ZNN to Local Currencies

1 ZNN to VND
16,431.059685
1 ZNN to AUD
A$0.97406244
1 ZNN to GBP
0.46829925
1 ZNN to EUR
0.54947112
1 ZNN to USD
$0.624399
1 ZNN to MYR
RM2.69115969
1 ZNN to TRY
24.04560549
1 ZNN to JPY
¥89.36398488
1 ZNN to RUB
51.2631579
1 ZNN to INR
52.8241554
1 ZNN to IDR
Rp10,406.64583734
1 ZNN to KRW
889.4563755
1 ZNN to PHP
34.82273223
1 ZNN to EGP
￡E.31.7819091
1 ZNN to BRL
R$3.54034233
1 ZNN to CAD
C$0.85542663
1 ZNN to BDT
75.88321047
1 ZNN to NGN
1,003.85251629
1 ZNN to UAH
25.91880249
1 ZNN to VES
Bs53.698314
1 ZNN to PKR
Rs175.53729087
1 ZNN to KZT
318.89305728
1 ZNN to THB
฿20.91112251
1 ZNN to TWD
NT$20.01823194
1 ZNN to AED
د.إ2.29154433
1 ZNN to CHF
Fr0.51200718
1 ZNN to HKD
HK$4.83909225
1 ZNN to MAD
.د.م5.78193474
1 ZNN to MXN
$12.24446439