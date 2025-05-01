Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar Price (ZSD)
The live price of Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar (ZSD) today is 0.875769 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 246.11 USD
- Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar price change within the day is +3.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZSD price information.
During today, the price change of Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar to USD was $ +0.02889091.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar to USD was $ +0.1406522672.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar to USD was $ +0.1091133733.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar to USD was $ -0.1271671628660336.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02889091
|+3.41%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1406522672
|+16.06%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1091133733
|+12.46%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1271671628660336
|-12.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zephyr Protocol Stable Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.22%
+3.41%
+9.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zephyr Stable Dollar is a private stable coin, pegged to USD. It is overcollateralized and backed by Zephyr ($ZEPH). It is a private native asset on the Zephyr Protocol Blockchain. Users can mint, redeem and transfer $ZSD within the protocol without needing to interact with any centralized entity.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZSD to VND
₫23,045.861235
|1 ZSD to AUD
A$1.36619964
|1 ZSD to GBP
￡0.65682675
|1 ZSD to EUR
€0.77067672
|1 ZSD to USD
$0.875769
|1 ZSD to MYR
RM3.77456439
|1 ZSD to TRY
₺33.65580267
|1 ZSD to JPY
¥127.28426646
|1 ZSD to RUB
₽71.89187721
|1 ZSD to INR
₹74.13384585
|1 ZSD to IDR
Rp14,596.14416154
|1 ZSD to KRW
₩1,256.48329968
|1 ZSD to PHP
₱48.90294096
|1 ZSD to EGP
￡E.44.67297669
|1 ZSD to BRL
R$4.96561023
|1 ZSD to CAD
C$1.20856122
|1 ZSD to BDT
৳106.7562411
|1 ZSD to NGN
₦1,405.72309497
|1 ZSD to UAH
₴36.4319904
|1 ZSD to VES
Bs75.316134
|1 ZSD to PKR
Rs246.89679648
|1 ZSD to KZT
₸450.72327354
|1 ZSD to THB
฿29.36453457
|1 ZSD to TWD
NT$28.10342721
|1 ZSD to AED
د.إ3.21407223
|1 ZSD to CHF
Fr0.72688827
|1 ZSD to HKD
HK$6.78720975
|1 ZSD to MAD
.د.م8.10962094
|1 ZSD to MXN
$17.1650724