Ziggy Price (ZIGGY)
The live price of Ziggy (ZIGGY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZIGGY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ziggy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.85K USD
- Ziggy price change within the day is -6.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZIGGY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZIGGY price information.
During today, the price change of Ziggy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ziggy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ziggy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ziggy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+10.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ziggy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.69%
-6.31%
-28.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet ZIGGY, the world-traveling, beach-bumming iguana meme coin! ZIGGY is more than just a surfing reptile—it's a laid-back lifestyle token bringing chill vibes to the crypto space. The project is built on the Base chain, offering easy access for users and a fun and adventurous way to make crypto exciting again. Join the ZIGGY community and dive into a world where surfing, conservation, and good vibes shape the future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZIGGY to VND
₫--
|1 ZIGGY to AUD
A$--
|1 ZIGGY to GBP
￡--
|1 ZIGGY to EUR
€--
|1 ZIGGY to USD
$--
|1 ZIGGY to MYR
RM--
|1 ZIGGY to TRY
₺--
|1 ZIGGY to JPY
¥--
|1 ZIGGY to RUB
₽--
|1 ZIGGY to INR
₹--
|1 ZIGGY to IDR
Rp--
|1 ZIGGY to KRW
₩--
|1 ZIGGY to PHP
₱--
|1 ZIGGY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ZIGGY to BRL
R$--
|1 ZIGGY to CAD
C$--
|1 ZIGGY to BDT
৳--
|1 ZIGGY to NGN
₦--
|1 ZIGGY to UAH
₴--
|1 ZIGGY to VES
Bs--
|1 ZIGGY to PKR
Rs--
|1 ZIGGY to KZT
₸--
|1 ZIGGY to THB
฿--
|1 ZIGGY to TWD
NT$--
|1 ZIGGY to AED
د.إ--
|1 ZIGGY to CHF
Fr--
|1 ZIGGY to HKD
HK$--
|1 ZIGGY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ZIGGY to MXN
$--