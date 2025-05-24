ZIK coin Price (ZIK)
The live price of ZIK coin (ZIK) today is 0.00015855 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZIK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZIK coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 71.99K USD
- ZIK coin price change within the day is -6.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZIK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZIK price information.
During today, the price change of ZIK coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZIK coin to USD was $ +0.0000309642.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZIK coin to USD was $ +0.0000341055.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZIK coin to USD was $ +0.0000150432654663634.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000309642
|+19.53%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000341055
|+21.51%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000150432654663634
|+10.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZIK coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-6.36%
+5.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZIK is a spark, it's meme and it's just for fun. Zik is not a financial investment, but Zik is just a parody, for people who want a shot at crypto glory like with Bitcoin, or for those who didn't make it last time. The Zik Coin project invites the world to a wonderful journey where the parody will try to surpass the original. In his unique and fun way, ZIK will make the world better, establish world peace, give everyone abundance and joy. Zeke also plans to give everyone eternal life.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZIK to VND
₫4.06538055
|1 ZIK to AUD
A$0.0002425815
|1 ZIK to GBP
￡0.0001157415
|1 ZIK to EUR
€0.0001379385
|1 ZIK to USD
$0.00015855
|1 ZIK to MYR
RM0.0006706665
|1 ZIK to TRY
₺0.006164424
|1 ZIK to JPY
¥0.0226013025
|1 ZIK to RUB
₽0.0125999685
|1 ZIK to INR
₹0.0134878485
|1 ZIK to IDR
Rp2.5572577065
|1 ZIK to KRW
₩0.216598326
|1 ZIK to PHP
₱0.008774157
|1 ZIK to EGP
￡E.0.007908474
|1 ZIK to BRL
R$0.000894222
|1 ZIK to CAD
C$0.0002172135
|1 ZIK to BDT
৳0.019317732
|1 ZIK to NGN
₦0.252065961
|1 ZIK to UAH
₴0.006582996
|1 ZIK to VES
Bs0.0149037
|1 ZIK to PKR
Rs0.044698416
|1 ZIK to KZT
₸0.081098325
|1 ZIK to THB
฿0.0051512895
|1 ZIK to TWD
NT$0.0047517435
|1 ZIK to AED
د.إ0.0005818785
|1 ZIK to CHF
Fr0.000130011
|1 ZIK to HKD
HK$0.0012414465
|1 ZIK to MAD
.د.م0.0014570745
|1 ZIK to MXN
$0.003050502