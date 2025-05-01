ZilSwap Price (ZWAP)
The live price of ZilSwap (ZWAP) today is 0.12233 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 106.39K USD. ZWAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZilSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZilSwap price change within the day is -2.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 869.66K USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZWAP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZWAP price information.
During today, the price change of ZilSwap to USD was $ -0.0028595089028212.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZilSwap to USD was $ -0.0504357782.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZilSwap to USD was $ -0.0686724043.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZilSwap to USD was $ -0.2411905573377217.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0028595089028212
|-2.28%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0504357782
|-41.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0686724043
|-56.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2411905573377217
|-66.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZilSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.28%
+3.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zilliqa is a high-security, high-throughput public blockchain platform designed to scale to thousands of transactions per second. While the project was borne out of Singapore, Zilliqa is recognised globally as one of the World’s leading blockchain platforms. At the time of the ZWAP launch the Zilliqa blockchain has processed almost 12 million transactions since launching its Mainnet in January 2019. It has a thriving global community of over 150,000 enthusiasts, more than 780,000 wallet holders, and a growing network of over 1000+ developers. Adoption-wise, Zilliqa has a flourishing ecosystem of over 80 projects from 20+ countries building on the platform. Major corporations rely on the Zilliqa platform for services like open and decentralised finance, asset securitisation, service tokenisation and incentivised marketing.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZWAP to VND
₫3,219.11395
|1 ZWAP to AUD
A$0.1908348
|1 ZWAP to GBP
￡0.0917475
|1 ZWAP to EUR
€0.1076504
|1 ZWAP to USD
$0.12233
|1 ZWAP to MYR
RM0.5272423
|1 ZWAP to TRY
₺4.7072584
|1 ZWAP to JPY
¥17.6387627
|1 ZWAP to RUB
₽10.0506328
|1 ZWAP to INR
₹10.3478947
|1 ZWAP to IDR
Rp2,038.8325178
|1 ZWAP to KRW
₩174.7569681
|1 ZWAP to PHP
₱6.8272373
|1 ZWAP to EGP
￡E.6.2302669
|1 ZWAP to BRL
R$0.6936111
|1 ZWAP to CAD
C$0.1675921
|1 ZWAP to BDT
৳14.8667649
|1 ZWAP to NGN
₦196.6711643
|1 ZWAP to UAH
₴5.0779183
|1 ZWAP to VES
Bs10.52038
|1 ZWAP to PKR
Rs34.3906329
|1 ZWAP to KZT
₸62.4763776
|1 ZWAP to THB
฿4.1017249
|1 ZWAP to TWD
NT$3.926793
|1 ZWAP to AED
د.إ0.4489511
|1 ZWAP to CHF
Fr0.1003106
|1 ZWAP to HKD
HK$0.9480575
|1 ZWAP to MAD
.د.م1.1327758
|1 ZWAP to MXN
$2.4025612