zkEra Finance Price (ZKE)
The live price of zkEra Finance (ZKE) today is 0.00497425 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.99K USD. ZKE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key zkEra Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- zkEra Finance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.61M USD
During today, the price change of zkEra Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zkEra Finance to USD was $ -0.0014983624.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zkEra Finance to USD was $ -0.0031191815.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zkEra Finance to USD was $ -0.04538174372191976.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0014983624
|-30.12%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0031191815
|-62.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04538174372191976
|-90.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of zkEra Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
zkEra Finance is a decentralized spot and perpetual trading platform offering minimal swap charges and trades with zero price impact.
