zkLend Price (ZEND)
The live price of zkLend (ZEND) today is 0.00506179 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 301.41K USD. ZEND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key zkLend Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- zkLend price change within the day is +0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 59.55M USD
During today, the price change of zkLend to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zkLend to USD was $ -0.0021863080.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zkLend to USD was $ -0.0043462877.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zkLend to USD was $ -0.03607040546121864.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0021863080
|-43.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0043462877
|-85.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03607040546121864
|-87.69%
Discover the latest price analysis of zkLend: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.16%
-37.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
zkLend is permissionless money-market protocol natively powered by Starknet, combining zk-rollup scalability, superior transaction speed and cost savings with Etheruem's security. zkLend allows users to deposit and borrow assets into protocol's liquidity pools in a seamless, trustless manner. zkLend is amongst one of the largest and earliest DeFi protocols building on Starknet since early 2022. zkLend currently supports 7 assets: USDC, USDT, DAI, ETH, wstETH, wBTC and STRK, with many more assets to come.
