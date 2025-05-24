Zus Price (ZCN)
The live price of Zus (ZCN) today is 0.00550202 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 266.31K USD. ZCN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zus price change within the day is +0.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 48.40M USD
During today, the price change of Zus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zus to USD was $ +0.0011067478.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zus to USD was $ -0.0038205317.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zus to USD was $ -0.023105347797760627.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.54%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0011067478
|+20.12%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0038205317
|-69.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.023105347797760627
|-80.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.98%
+0.54%
-19.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Züs is a leading privacy and secure AI data platform that provides users full ownership and control of their data, with powerful AI agents on Vult.network to accelerate productivity. It is also ideal for on-prem, high speed S3 storage as well as backup and disaster recovery to prevent outage, breach, and ransomware issues. It has an unparalleled data integrity layer on the blockchain and a zero knowledge network, with data and key distributed so that its almost impossible to breach. Another standout feature is that it allows users to share encrypted data easily, even on a public link.
