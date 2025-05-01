ZUSD Price (ZUSD)
The live price of ZUSD (ZUSD) today is 1.034 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.13M USD. ZUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZUSD price change within the day is -0.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZUSD price information.
During today, the price change of ZUSD to USD was $ -0.005841670964347.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZUSD to USD was $ +0.0390401176.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZUSD to USD was $ +0.0391211832.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZUSD to USD was $ +0.0363552145807534.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.005841670964347
|-0.56%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0390401176
|+3.78%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0391211832
|+3.78%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0363552145807534
|+3.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-0.56%
+3.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A new US dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by GMO-Z.com Trust Company, Inc.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZUSD to VND
₫27,209.71
|1 ZUSD to AUD
A$1.61304
|1 ZUSD to GBP
￡0.7755
|1 ZUSD to EUR
€0.90992
|1 ZUSD to USD
$1.034
|1 ZUSD to MYR
RM4.45654
|1 ZUSD to TRY
₺39.81934
|1 ZUSD to JPY
¥147.98608
|1 ZUSD to RUB
₽84.8914
|1 ZUSD to INR
₹87.4764
|1 ZUSD to IDR
Rp17,233.32644
|1 ZUSD to KRW
₩1,472.933
|1 ZUSD to PHP
₱57.66618
|1 ZUSD to EGP
￡E.52.6306
|1 ZUSD to BRL
R$5.86278
|1 ZUSD to CAD
C$1.41658
|1 ZUSD to BDT
৳125.66202
|1 ZUSD to NGN
₦1,662.37214
|1 ZUSD to UAH
₴42.92134
|1 ZUSD to VES
Bs88.924
|1 ZUSD to PKR
Rs290.68842
|1 ZUSD to KZT
₸528.08448
|1 ZUSD to THB
฿34.62866
|1 ZUSD to TWD
NT$33.15004
|1 ZUSD to AED
د.إ3.79478
|1 ZUSD to CHF
Fr0.84788
|1 ZUSD to HKD
HK$8.0135
|1 ZUSD to MAD
.د.م9.57484
|1 ZUSD to MXN
$20.27674