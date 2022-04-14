CLAI

CloudAI is a decentralized cloud accelerator providing efficient, cost-effective AI computing. Launched in 2024, it integrates decentralized architecture, AI-driven resource management, and cryptographic security to optimize operations. Using smart contracts, CloudAI ensures fair, transparent resource allocation, while its idle resource-sharing model lowers costs and expands AI applications globally.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieCLAI

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Heure d'émission--

Offre en circulation--

Prix d'émission--