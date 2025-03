DT

Drift Zone combines battle gaming with massive rewards in a revolutionary new game launching on February 20, 2025. Enhancing Asia's multi-billion dollar Gacha gaming model, Drift Zone transforms traditional Gacha into a revolutionary earning system where players finally profit from their actions.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieDT

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Heure d'émission--

Offre en circulation--

Prix d'émission--