EDG
EdgeGrid is the first DePIN-driven 3D spatial computing protocol, transforming millions of XR devices into a real-time AI training network. Every XR user becomes a "spatial neuron", scanning reality with photon-level precision to train autonomous vehicles, humanoid robots, and AGI systems.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieEDG
ClassementNo.
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0
Offre en circulation10,000,000,000,000,000,000
Offre maximale10,000,000,000,000,000,000
Offre totale10,000,000,000,000,000,000
Taux de circulation%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique,
Prix le plus bas,
Blockchain publiqueBSC
IntroductionEdgeGrid is the first DePIN-driven 3D spatial computing protocol, transforming millions of XR devices into a real-time AI training network. Every XR user becomes a "spatial neuron", scanning reality with photon-level precision to train autonomous vehicles, humanoid robots, and AGI systems.
Secteur
Réseaux sociaux
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.