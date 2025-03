FNFS

Fused 'N' Furious (FNFS) is a high-speed mobile racing game that challenges players to navigate a dynamic four-lane road. By swiping to change lanes and managing their speed, players must avoid obstacles and aim for the highest score.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieFNFS

Offre maximale10,000,000,000

Heure d'émission--

Offre en circulation--

Prix d'émission--