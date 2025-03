TAPS

TapSwap is a Telegram mini-app gaming ecosystem designed for seamless Web3 onboarding, which evolves in the second phase into a Web3 skill-gaming platform where players compete based on skill, and winners earn rewards.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieTAPS

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Heure d'émission--

Offre en circulation--

Prix d'émission--