0G Labs appoints former Avalanche CEO as Chief Growth Officer

Key Takeaways

Aytunc Yildizli, former CEO of Avalanche Foundation, has joined 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer today, marking a strategic move for the blockchain project positioning itself as an execution layer for decentralized AI.

Yildizli transitions from leading the non-profit organization that supports the Avalanche blockchain to spearheading growth initiatives in the web3 AI sector at 0G.