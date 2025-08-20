0G Labs Launches Chinese Developer Growth Initiative with HackQuest and TinTinLand

In order to start a developer growth initiative in Chinese-speaking regions, 0G Labs has teamed up with HackQuest and TinTinLand. In order to enroll over 3,000 developers to the program and expand the 0G ecosystem, the six-month initiative will include the larger Chinese community.

The scalable AI protocol 0G is developed by 0G Labs, which is dedicated to giving as many builders and users access to the decentralized network as possible. This goal will be aided by its Chinese developer growth initiative, which will allow web3 and AI developers to use key services in their mother tongue. Developer education, content production, community development, and offline involvement will all be available to participants.

A Chinese-language learning route has been developed with HackQuest’s assistance as part of the six-month curriculum. Hundreds of people are anticipated to participate in each of the three virtual bootcamps that will be held. Every bootcamp will provide participants with useful manuals for understanding the essential elements of 0G’s technology stack, ranging from data availability and application development to decentralized storage and computation.

Alongside the HackQuest initiative, 0G Labs is collaborating with TinTinLand to provide two developer bootcamps and two Chinese video courses. These will enable participants to have practical experience creating AI solutions with 0G. The production of content in Chinese will facilitate developers’ mastery of the tools at their disposal to build potent AI-based apps.

Two technical writing contests will be added to 0G Labs’ developer education and mentorship initiatives to encourage content production and community development while also drawing in top-notch unique contributions. To improve the breadth and quality of localized material, 0G Labs has also promised to publish many in-depth technical papers in Chinese.

0G Labs is looking for 10 bright technical leaders to expand the community’s knowledge as part of its goal to build the greatest developer talent. This would encourage developers with important talents who speak Chinese to share their expertise and contribute to the expansion of the 0G community across Asia.

A series of online AMAs and workshops covering anything from fundamental technological ideas to useful project tutorials will conclude 0G Labs’ Chinese developer growth initiative. To encourage local linkages and community involvement, developer meetings have been organized offline in two universities and five cities. With these initiatives, 0G Labs hopes to create a thriving and active 0G ecosystem among developers that speak Chinese.

The first decentralized AI protocol (AIP) is 0G. Decentralized AI applications provide a fully democratized future of intelligence via a modular, endlessly scalable layer 1 0G. To serve the next generation of AI-native apps, 0G integrates decentralized storage, computing, and data availability (DA) in order to enable AI execution at scale. 0G is laying the groundwork for an open, unstoppable AI economy with its permissionless agent ecosystem, verified AI processing, and high-performance infrastructure.