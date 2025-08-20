0G Labs Launches Chinese Developer Program with HackQuest and TinTinLand

Key highlights: 0G Labs aims to onboard more than 3,000 Chinese-speaking developers through a six-month growth initiative with HackQuest and TinTinLand.

The program will provide bootcamps, courses, technical writing competitions, and meetups to strengthen the local developer community.

Participants will gain hands-on experience with 0G’s decentralized AI stack, from storage and compute to application development.

A new push to expand the 0G ecosystem in Asia

0G Labs, the developer behind decentralized AI protocol 0G, has partnered with HackQuest and TinTinLand to roll out a six-month developer growth program tailored for Chinese-speaking communities. The initiative is designed to strengthen local engagement and bring more than 3,000 new developers into the 0G ecosystem.

The program introduces a structured learning path supported by HackQuest, including three online bootcamps where hundreds of participants are expected at each session. These bootcamps will cover the fundamentals of 0G’s infrastructure, such as decentralized storage, compute, data availability, and application development.

Alongside this, TinTinLand will produce two Chinese-language video courses and host two additional developer bootcamps. This content aims to provide practical training for developers interested in building AI applications using 0G’s technology.

Building a localized developer community

The initiative goes beyond technical training by encouraging content creation and community participation. Two technical writing competitions are planned to highlight original work from participants, while 0G Labs itself will publish in-depth Chinese-language articles to broaden access to advanced material.

To further support ecosystem growth, 0G Labs is seeking ten skilled technical leaders from within the community. These contributors will mentor other developers and help guide the expansion of 0G across Asia.

Community engagement will continue through a mix of online and offline activities. A series of AMAs and virtual workshops will cover both core technical topics and practical tutorials, while in-person meetups are scheduled across five cities and two universities. These sessions are intended to foster collaboration and connections within the Chinese-speaking developer base.

The bottom line

0G Labs’ collaboration with HackQuest and TinTinLand represents a focused effort to expand its decentralized AI ecosystem by engaging thousands of new developers in Chinese-speaking regions. Through structured education, community-building initiatives, and offline events, the program seeks to make 0G’s tools and infrastructure more accessible, ultimately supporting the creation of next-generation AI-driven applications.