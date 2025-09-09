$10 Billion Stolen: US Cracks Down on Myanmar, Cambodia, and China Fraud Rings

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/09 15:09
Union
U$0.01003-5.82%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000747-0.53%
Trump’s New Executive Order Could Force Banks to Embrace Crypto

The post $10 Billion Stolen: US Cracks Down on Myanmar, Cambodia, and China Fraud Rings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

On Monday, the US imposed sanctions against a large network of scam centers across Southeast Asia. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, those scammers have allegedly stolen billions of dollars from Americans using forced labor and violence. 

US Treasury Sanctions Against Online Scammers 

The sanctions imposed by the US target 9 Myanmar, 10 Cambodian, and Chinese entities controlling and supporting scam centers that have led to more than $10 billion in losses from Americans in 2024. The nine Burmese entities sanctioned are alleged to be operating under the protection of the already-sanctioned Karen National Army (KNA). 

 U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Anthony Hurley, stated, “Cyber ​​fraud in Southeast Asia not only threatens the well-being and financial security of Americans, but also forces tens of thousands of people into modern slavery.” 

“The U.S. Treasury will use all its tools to combat organized financial crime and protect Americans from the enormous damage these scams can cause,” he added. 

Threats of Violence and Forced Prostitution 

The Trump administration is making moves to crack down on the online fraud that lured American job seekers into scams and coerced them into engaging in online fraud under threat of violence. 

The Treasury Department said that the fraud rings are using threats of debt bondage, violence, and forced prostitution to coerce individuals into committing online scams against strangers. The frauds are usually conducted by sending a text message to the victim’s phone to lure them in. 

According to the 2023 Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) report, scams often use romantic traps to gain the victim’s trust. Then, they convince their targets to make purported “investments” in virtual currency on websites that are designed to look like legitimate investment platforms, but are actually controlled by the scammers themselves.

Victims of Online Scams 

While it is hard to point out the exact figure, the now-defunct US aid agency has estimated that approximately 150,000 victims are trapped in scam compounds in Cambodia. Moreover, the Thai government has estimated that 100,000 people are enslaved in Myanmar.

The Treasury stated, “The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 DOGE for $68 million, becoming the largest single Dogecoin treasury in operation. NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at approximately $68 million, as part of its newly launched Official…
DOGE
DOGE$0.24056+2.82%
Particl
PART$0.2057+3.67%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/09 16:07
Partager
California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

The DOJ said that a California man was sentenced to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay $26.8 million in restitution.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00708+0.71%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 15:30
Partager
Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

TLDR: Chainalysis expands XRPL coverage to include 260,000+ tokens, widening compliance monitoring beyond XRP itself. XRPL has processed over 3.3 billion transactions since 2012, maintaining nearly 200 validators worldwide. New token tracking covers IOUs, XLS-20 NFTs, and multi-purpose tokens similar to ERC-1155 standards. Users can monitor XRPL tokens in Chainalysis KYT, Reactor, and entity screening [...] The post Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP appeared first on Blockonomi.
ELIS
XLS$0.0018-5.26%
XRP
XRP$3.0083+2.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01336+4.13%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/09 16:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Cloud Mining For Consistent Daily Profits: FY Energy Leads the 2025 Passive Income Wave With A $20 Free Trial Bonus