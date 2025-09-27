One of the world’s largest asset managers, Vanguard, is reportedly preparing to enter the digital asset space by offering access to crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the first time. This move comes after a period of skepticism from the firm, which manages approximately $10 trillion in assets. Vanguard Lays Groundwork For Crypto ETFs According to […]One of the world’s largest asset managers, Vanguard, is reportedly preparing to enter the digital asset space by offering access to crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the first time. This move comes after a period of skepticism from the firm, which manages approximately $10 trillion in assets. Vanguard Lays Groundwork For Crypto ETFs According to […]

$10 Trillion Asset Manager Vanguard Prepares To Offer Access To Crypto ETFs For The First Time

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 15:00
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2023+6.81%
Movement
MOVE$0.1086-0.91%

One of the world’s largest asset managers, Vanguard, is reportedly preparing to enter the digital asset space by offering access to crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the first time. This move comes after a period of skepticism from the firm, which manages approximately $10 trillion in assets.

Vanguard Lays Groundwork For Crypto ETFs

According to a Friday report from Crypto in America, a source familiar with Vanguard’s plans has disclosed that the company has begun laying the groundwork for this initiative due to increasing client demand for digital assets and a more favorable regulatory environment. 

While Vanguard is not planning to launch its own crypto products, as competitors like BlackRock have done, it is reportedly considering granting brokerage customers access to select third-party crypto ETFs. However, the timeline for this decision remains uncertain.

“They’re being very methodical in their approach, understanding the dynamics have been changing since 2024,” the source remarked, highlighting the cautious yet adaptive strategy Vanguard is adopting in response to evolving market conditions.

Vanguard’s plans come as under President Donald Trump’s administration, regulatory agencies have significantly shifted their approach toward crypto assets, led by the SEC’s drop of enforcement cases, new frameworks for the growth and adoption of crypto assets and related products.

The SEC’s recent approval of a new generic listing standard is expected to expedite the approval process for crypto ETFs, alongside the greenlighting of index funds that include leading crypto assets, further contributing to renewed stances from asset managers like Vanguard.

Initial Rejection Of Crypto Related Products 

Vanguard’s CEO, Salim Ramji, who previously spent a decade at BlackRock overseeing the successful launch of its Bitcoin ETF, has been at the forefront of this strategy. 

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF has attracted over $60 billion in net inflows since its debut in January 2024, amassing more than $80 billion in assets. Since taking the helm at Vanguard last year, Ramji’s leadership style has been closely watched, with many speculating whether he might emulate strategies from his former boss, Larry Fink.

In January of last year, Vanguard had publicly stated that “Spot Bitcoin ETFs will not be available for purchase on the Vanguard platform,” dismissing the notion of offering crypto-related products. This decision led some users to threaten account closures due to dissatisfaction with Vanguard’s stance on digital assets. 

At the July Morningstar Investment Conference, Ramji reiterated that the asset management firm would not replicate competitors by launching its own crypto ETFs. However, he avoided directly addressing the possibility of offering access to third-party crypto ETFs.

Yet, as the performance of crypto ETFs has significantly improved over the past year, the firm’s views appear to be evolving, in line with broader market trends and regulatory shifts that are fostering a new era for digital assets.

Vanguard

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin is slipping toward critical support as inflation ticks higher and the Fed hesitates on rate cuts.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,246.58-0.27%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/27 15:09
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

A significant transformation for international payments is on the way thanks to the interbank messaging system SWIFT. To the uninitiated, SWIFT is the backbone of the global financial messaging network, connecting more than 11,000 institutions across 200 countries. If you’ve ever sent or received a cross-border payment, you’ve almost certainly come across SWIFT, whether it […]
LINEA
LINEA$0.02875+12.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07449+1.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.0172+4.05%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 15:18
Partager
Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an official announcement, Crypto.com has obtained approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to obtain a margin derivatives brand license in the United States. Specifically, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearing organization and an affiliate of Crypto.com, has been approved to offer cleared margin derivatives in cryptocurrencies and other asset classes through an amendment to its Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, in addition to its existing ability to offer fully collateralized derivatives through its prediction markets. Additionally, Foris DAX FCM LLC (trading as Crypto.com | FCM) has now received Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), enabling Crypto.com to act as an intermediary for clients and institutions in the derivatives markets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010398-37.45%
Union
U$0.010253-5.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-6.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 15:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Payments & Banking Forum Dubai 2025