100+ Crypto Firms Urge Lawmakers to Shield Developers

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 21:15
B
B$0.57605+3.07%
MemeCore
M$0.4162-4.30%
Threshold
T$0.0164+1.99%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.00789-80.27%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04087+4.42%

Key Notes

  • Over 110 crypto firms unite to push for developer protections in upcoming legislation.
  • Industry warns it cannot support legislation without proper safeguards.
  • Tensions rise between traditional finance and crypto advocates.

More than 110 crypto entities, including major firms and advocacy groups, are calling on lawmakers to ensure software developers are protected in upcoming crypto legislation.

The DeFi Education Fund (DEF), along with the Blockchain Association, the Chamber of Digital Commerce, and major firms including Coinbase, Hedera

HBAR
$0.24



24h volatility:
2.2%


Market cap:
$10.20 B



Vol. 24h:
$212.67 M

, and Uniswap Labs, has called on Congress to shield developers and non-custodial service providers from regulatory liability.


The group sent a letter on August 27 to Senate Banking Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee leaders, both of which play key roles in shaping crypto regulation.

The stakeholders stressed they could not support a final market structure bill without these safeguards.

They also requested protection for self-custody and peer-to-peer transactions, arguing that users and developers should not be regulated simply for creating or using blockchain software.

Lawmakers Working on Crypto Regulations

The appeal comes as lawmakers in Washington debate how best to regulate the crypto sector. The House recently passed the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.

On the other hand, Senate Banking Committee Republican Chair Tim Scott circulated a draft of a larger crypto market structure bill with a September 30 deadline for committee action. Any final framework will require compromise between the two chambers.

Meanwhile, traditional finance groups, including leading banking associations, are pressing for revisions to the newly signed stablecoin law. They are also urging regulators to restrict tokenized equity offerings by crypto firms.

Spotlight on Tornado Cash Developers

The debate over protecting developers has gained urgency following the prosecution of Tornado Cash developers. Alexey Pertsev, one of its developers, faced legal action in the Netherlands.

Another co-developer, Roman Storm, was convicted by a federal jury in Manhattan early in August on a single count of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business. This is an offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

Storm’s legal team quickly announced plans to file a motion to dismiss the remaining conviction.

Industry voices say their treatment underscores the risk of criminalizing software development. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice recently shifted its position on how developers should be treated, with a senior official stating recently that “writing code” is not a crime.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/100-crypto-firms-urge-lawmakers-to-shield-developers/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.391+2.46%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001828+1.44%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Partager
XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Ethereum hit a new all-time high of $4,800, while Bitcoin and XRP rebounded simultaneously. Analysts suggest that if XRP breaks through the $3.21 resistance level, it could reach new highs. Amid price volatility and regulatory pressures, investors can not only monitor market trends but also convert XRP/ETH into a stable daily income through SAVVY MINING cloud mining. No hardware required, enjoy 24-hour automatic settlement of profits, and lock in long-term growth potential. How to Participate in SAVVY MINING and Earn XRP and ETH 1. Register an account: Visit the SAVVY MINING official website and register to unlock all the platform’s services and products. 2. Free Trial: New users will receive a $15 bonus to purchase a starter contract and earn $0.60 in daily returns, allowing them to experience cloud mining without any investment. 3. Contract Selection: Choose from a variety of carefully designed mining contracts or use the smart calculator to customize your plan. See your first earnings in just 24 hours. Learn more here. 4. Automatic Settlement: After contract activation, profits are automatically distributed within 24 hours; upon maturity, principal is automatically returned. Users can freely choose to withdraw or reinvest, offering flexibility and convenience. Why Choose SAVVY MINING Compliant Operations: Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring legitimacy and transparency. Green Energy: Powered by 100% renewable energy, contributing to carbon neutrality. Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-grade security, and every investment is insured by AIG. No Entry Requirements: No equipment or technical skills are required, making it suitable for beginners. Fast Customer Service: 24/7 online support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes can answer all your questions. Multi-Currency Support: Supports deposits and withdrawals of BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, BCH, USDC, and (USDT-ERC20). Referral Rewards: The affiliate program offers rewards of up to $100,000 and a permanent referral rebate of 3% + 1.5%. About SAVVY MINING: SAVVY MINING is a leading global cloud mining service provider, providing secure and compliant services to over 8 million users in over 170 countries. Powered by Bitmain’s technical support, we focus not only on Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades, but also on promoting global financial education and financial inclusion. Our mining farms are powered by 100% renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. SAVVY MINING not only helps you grow your wealth, but also gives you the opportunity to participate in a greener future. In short: safety and sustainability shape the future. In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING is user-centric, ensuring the security of funds and data, full transparency in operations, and strict adherence to compliance standards. Furthermore, our mines in multiple countries utilize 100% renewable energy to ensure true carbon neutrality. This model not only reduces environmental impact but also provides investors with sustainable, long-term returns. At SAVVY MINING, you gain not only wealth growth but also the opportunity to participate in a greener future. For more information, please visit https://savvymining.com/ or download the app
XRP
XRP$3.0148+2.83%
Ethereum
ETH$4,649.36+2.75%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/27 22:10
Partager
Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba spends heavily on AI but struggles to make strong earnings from it.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1261-0.86%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 21:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans