$100 LINK by 2025? The Bold Chainlink Prediction No One Saw Coming

The crypto giant quietly building a path to $100.
9 min read
·
Aug 16, 2025
Right now, everyone is pretty much talking about Bitcoin, Ethereum, and certain altcoins, rightfully so. Those first two examples are on fire right now. Bitcoin just set a new all-time high yesterday on the 13th of August. Ethereum looks like it could be setting new all-time highs in the near future; we’ll see.
However, there is one coin, a personal favorite of mine, that is quietly building up momentum. It’s finally starting to get the attention that I feel it deserves, which has been inexplicably absent. Of course, I’m talking about Chainlink, and there are actually predictions out there suggesting that LINK is going to go to $100, which is about twice the previous all-time high.
Press enter or click to view image in full size
The reality is, if you’d told me that even only a week ago, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. Fast forward, it’s been a very busy…
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.