$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

Key Insights:

Crypto market users could hit 4B by 2030 (1 in 8 people).

Growth outpaces the internet’s early adoption curve.

Crypto market cap may reach $100T by 2032.

Critics dispute wallet counts, Pal defends metric.

Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal believes cryptocurrency is set to grow even faster in the coming years. He predicted that adoption is already moving at an impressive pace. By 2030, he expects a major boom that could bring crypto into the mainstream.

In a recent tweet, Raoul Pal pointed out that crypto is spreading twice as fast as the internet did in its early days. He used a time log scale that compared crypto users with internet users.

He predicted the number of people using crypto could climb to 4 billion by 2030. His forecast is based on an exponential growth chart that extends today’s trend (nearly 1 billion users in 2025) into the future.

The Real Vision CEO explained that if billions more people start using crypto, it will not only grow the community but also increase the overall value of the crypto market.

According to Pal, this boom could grow the crypto market’s value from about $4 trillion today to as much as $100 trillion by 2032 to 2034. He says the two main forces that will drive this growth are the increasing adoption of crypto and the declining value of traditional fiat.

Crypto Market Comparison: Faster Growth Than the Internet

The comparison to the internet is a key part of Pal’s argument. Just as email, websites, and online businesses transformed communication and commerce, crypto and blockchain technology could reshape money, finance, and ownership.

But Pal notes that crypto’s adoption curve is much steeper. Whereas the internet needed infrastructure like fiber optic cables and personal computers to spread, crypto only requires a smartphone and an internet connection, both of which billions of people already have.

Source: Raoul Pal

This makes digital assets more accessible to communities that were left behind by earlier waves of technology.

For Pal, this accessibility is one of the strongest signals that crypto is on track to become a truly global movement.

Crypto Market Value: From $4 Trillion to $100 Trillion

Adoption is only one part of the story. Pal believes the explosion in users will drive a massive increase in the value of the crypto market. Today, all cryptocurrencies combined are worth around $4 trillion. By 2032 or 2034, Pal predicts that figure could hit $100 trillion.

This would make crypto one of the largest markets in the world, surpassing the size of most traditional asset classes.

Besides, cryptocurrency is not only growing due to technology and innovation, but also because it provides an alternative to the weaknesses of traditional financial systems.

Debate: Critics Dispute Wallet Counts, Pal Defends Metric

Of course, not everyone agrees with Pal’s bold outlook. One common criticism is that the number of crypto users is often measured through wallet counts. Since many people own multiple wallets, critics argue this metric exaggerates the actual adoption rate.

Some skeptics also point out that crypto adoption remains uneven, with the majority of users concentrated in certain regions. They say global adoption may not accelerate as quickly as Pal suggests, especially given the regulatory uncertainty in major markets such as the United States and Europe.

Pal has pushed back on these criticisms, insisting that while wallet counts are not perfect, they are still one of the best ways to track growth in the absence of more detailed data. He also argues that even if the numbers are slightly inflated, the overall adoption trend remains undeniable.