$100 XRP? Reddit Users Argue Market Cap ‘Doesn’t Matter’ for XRP Price

2025/08/30 17:27
XRP Price Prediction Will It Hit $4 in September

A fresh debate is shaking up the XRP community as a viral Reddit post challenges one of crypto’s oldest assumptions: that XRP can’t reach $100 or more because of its massive market cap. The post, titled “The Market Cap Myth Around XRP,” argues that this thinking is outdated and misses the real story behind XRP’s potential.

The Case for Triple-Digit XRP

The argument focuses on XRP’s role as a bridge currency in global payments. The idea is simple: if banks, payment firms, and even CBDCs use XRP to settle trillions of dollars in transactions, the same coins will circulate many times a year. That velocity means a relatively small supply could support massive payment volumes, making higher prices not just possible but practical.

A higher XRP price also makes settlements more efficient. Moving $10 trillion in payments at $1 per coin would require 10 trillion XRP. At $100 per coin, only 100 billion would be needed. This logic is fueling the growing belief that XRP’s price could rise as its adoption increases.

Analysts Back the Argument

Fintech analyst Armando Pantoja is one of several voices backing this view. Earlier this month, he compared skepticism over XRP’s valuation to doubters of Microsoft in its early days.

Other analysts, including former Goldman Sachs exec Dom Kwok, see a long-term path for XRP to move past $4, $10, and even $100. Some, like Pantoja, believe that $1,000 XRP is not impossible over the next decade if institutional adoption keeps growing.

Regulatory Wins Change the Game

The August 2025 resolution of the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit – officially ruling that XRP is not a security in secondary markets – has already boosted confidence. The news has sparked a wave of institutional interest, with major asset managers now filing for U.S. spot XRP ETFs, which could inject billions into the market.

RippleNet’s reach has expanded to 90+ markets and 55+ currencies, while its new AMM-powered liquidity features have made XRP one of the most practical assets for cross-border settlements.

A Shift in the Conversation

The renewed debate shows that XRP’s future may not be tied to charts or circulating supply. Instead, it’s about real-world adoption and infrastructure value. For its supporters, $100 XRP is a long-term target they believe is grounded in utility and not just a wild dream. 

