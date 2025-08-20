$1,000 Into Remittix Today? Analysts Say It Could Mirror SHIB’s 2021 Explosion

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/20 01:59
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001219-4.16%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004211+1.93%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0267-2.90%

In late 2021, SHIB rose to an all-time high nearing $0.00008845, turning small stacks into life-changing sums. Today, a different story is catching fire: Remittix (RTX). It isn’t a meme. It’s a PayFi project focused on moving crypto value into real bank accounts fast and it now has numbers on the board that traders can verify in real time.

SHIB’s 2021 blast: why people still use it as the benchmark

SHIB’s February–October 2021 surge is still the reference point for “small in, big out.” It peaked at $0.00008845 on Oct 28, 2021, after listings and a wave of retail demand. That run is why you still see headlines comparing new narratives to SHIB’s trajectory.

Right now, shiba inu price hovers around the low $0.000013 range. That gap between today and the 2021 peak is exactly what fuels the “could RTX be next?” debate especially when a project has hard catalysts instead of vibes.

Why some traders think $1,000 into Remittix makes sense today

Remittix is building a crypto-to-fiat network with a simple promise: send crypto, the recipient gets fiat in their bank. The project’s live dashboard now shows $21m+ raised and over 609m tokens sold, with 50% of supply already allocated in the sale. The site also shows the price at $0.0969, which places the current stage just under $0.10 at the time of writing.

Why RTX keeps landing on watchlists

  • Real numbers on-site: $21M+ raised and over 608M tokens sold
  • Under-$1 entry: dashboard flags Next Price $0.0969, keeping unit costs low for position sizing.
  • Dated product milestone: Wallet beta on Sept 15, 2025, with Ethereum + Solana support confirmed in press.
  • Payments utility: crypto-to-bank payouts highlighted across 30+ countries in the beta notes.

SHIB showed what’s possible when a narrative meets liquidity. RTX is trying to pair that momentum playbook with actual payments rails and calendar-dated events. That’s why some analysts and outlets are tracking its progress alongside the clock milestones create their own liquidity windows.

Final Thoughts: The Road Ahead for Remittix

If you want a pure meme replay, shiba inu price history shows how wild that can get. If you prefer a mix of narrative + dates, Remittix is the one many desks are circling this month: live funding above $21M and over 609M tokens sold, priced at $0.0969, a wallet beta on Sept 15, 2025 and a CEX-reveal trigger now teased at $25M. That blend of transparency and timing is why the “$1,000 today” thought experiment keeps coming up.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix:
Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post $1,000 Into Remittix Today? Analysts Say It Could Mirror SHIB’s 2021 Explosion appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002161-4.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0257-4.88%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-1.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager
SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/sharplink-acquires-143593-ethereum-holdings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020361-6.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular