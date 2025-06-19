Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews
2025/06/19 00:04
DeFi
DEFI$0.001988-6.40%
Startup
STARTUP$0.017151-23.79%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products directly into their own applications and platforms. Paxos Labs co-founder Bhau Kotecha said that due to the company's growing demand for connecting DeFi markets and real-world asset opportunities, the company has been incubated within Paxos in the past six months. Paxos Labs is building an easy-to-integrate API that allows customers to integrate related products without having to deeply understand the complexity of DeFi. Its initial products include tools for issuing customized branded stablecoins, deploying tokenized income strategies, and managing structured digital assets. Its main target customers are consumer financial technology applications, exchanges, and blockchain networks.

Paxos Labs will also work with multi-asset issuers to support customized stablecoins, while leveraging Paxos's experience in regulation, infrastructure, and financial system building. Unlike companies that focus on custody or direct access to DeFi protocols, Paxos Labs focuses on providing APIs and infrastructure for platforms to provide on-chain products to end users. In the next 12 to 18 months, its goal is to become a one-stop shop for institutional integrated on-chain products.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,158.03-2.86%
U Coin
U$0.01104-0.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 16:12
Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase's US stock price fell 10.46% in pre-market trading, currently trading at $338.7. Coinbase disclosed that its total revenue for Q2 2025 was
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:19
Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

PANews reported on August 1st that Matrixport's latest investment research report indicates that the core catalyst for a new round of Bitcoin appreciation is emerging. Despite a flurry of positive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:58

Trending News

More

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

Solana ETFs coming soon? Seven asset managers file amended S-1s with the SEC